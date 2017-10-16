Deutsche Bank AG restated their hold rating on shares of Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) in a report published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.73) target price on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vesuvius Plc to an outperform rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.87) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.33) target price (up previously from GBX 620 ($8.15)) on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 633.75 ($8.33).

Get Vesuvius Plc alerts:

Vesuvius Plc (LON VSVS) opened at 582.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 579.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 558.80. Vesuvius Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 633.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/vesuvius-plc-vsvs-earns-hold-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Vesuvius Plc Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.