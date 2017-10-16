Versartis, Inc. (VSAR) Short Interest Update

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,451,635 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 1,451,990 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,869,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $7,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emory University bought a new position in Versartis during the second quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Versartis by 28.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Versartis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Versartis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,002,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Versartis during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Versartis (VSAR) opened at 2.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. Versartis has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s market cap is $92.50 million.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that Versartis will post ($3.61) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Versartis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Versartis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

About Versartis

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone, somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s first indication for somavaratan is pediatric GHD.

