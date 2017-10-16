Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Total System Services to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Total System Services has set its FY17 guidance at $3.22-3.30 EPS.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Total System Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Total System Services to post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) opened at 67.68 on Monday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Total System Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

In other Total System Services news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $257,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 220,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $14,064,995.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,200 shares in the company, valued at $20,762,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,503 shares of company stock worth $15,490,969 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Total System Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Total System Services from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

