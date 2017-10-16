Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in a research report report published on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $59.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

TSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) opened at 67.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. Total System Services has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $70.62.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.57 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Total System Services will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Total System Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Total System Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $257,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 220,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $14,064,995.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,762,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,490,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

