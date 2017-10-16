Tesla (TSLA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electric vehicle producer an impact score of 44.3654499248935 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $374.78 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 355.57 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $59.34 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.28. Tesla has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post ($6.41) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total value of $34,661.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $703,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,505,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

