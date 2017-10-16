TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) Short Interest Update

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,767,191 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 9,459,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $70,211.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward C. English sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $1,465,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $844,329.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,692 shares of company stock worth $4,628,976. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TESARO Inc. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESARO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TESARO by 3,042.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

TESARO (TSRO) opened at 123.00 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.66 billion. TESARO has a 12 month low of $106.64 and a 12 month high of $192.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 1,301.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TESARO will post ($8.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSRO. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of TESARO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered their price target on shares of TESARO from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TESARO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/tesaro-inc-tsro-short-interest-update.html.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.