TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) Short Interest Update

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,767,191 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 9,459,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $70,211.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward C. English sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $1,465,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $844,329.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,692 shares of company stock worth $4,628,976. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESARO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TESARO by 3,042.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.
TESARO (TSRO) opened at 123.00 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.66 billion. TESARO has a 12 month low of $106.64 and a 12 month high of $192.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77.
TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 1,301.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TESARO will post ($8.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSRO. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of TESARO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered their price target on shares of TESARO from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TESARO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.
TESARO Company Profile
TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.
