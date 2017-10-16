Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Syntel has set its FY17 guidance at $1.62-1.77 EPS.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. Syntel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. Syntel’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syntel to post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.74 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) opened at 19.39 on Monday. Syntel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.62 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Syntel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syntel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

