Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Beaufort Securities in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRES. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Sunrise Resources Plc alerts:

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON SRES) opened at 0.2319 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.14. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.76 million. Sunrise Resources Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.09 and a 52 week high of GBX 0.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sunrise Resources Plc (SRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/sunrise-resources-plc-sres-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-beaufort-securities.html.

About Sunrise Resources Plc

Sunrise Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company operates as a diversified mineral exploration and development company. The principal activity of the Company is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. It operates through the management of exploration projects segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.