Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (EMB) Share Price

News articles about iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (NYSE:EMB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.1996545454449 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (EMB) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.42. 1,276,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF has a 52-week low of $107.74 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

