Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BGC Partners (BGCP) Stock Price

Media headlines about BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BGC Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1812104421721 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ BGCP) opened at 16.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.31.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $200,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

