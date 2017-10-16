Smiths Group plc (SMIN) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMIN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.43) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group plc from GBX 1,750 ($23.01) to GBX 1,775 ($23.34) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.75) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group plc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.69).

Shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN) opened at 1599.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.32 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,577.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,596.09. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,358.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685.00.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 94.20 ($1.24) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Smiths Group plc had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of GBX 328 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Smiths Group plc will post $95.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Smiths Group plc’s previous dividend of $13.55.

In other Smiths Group plc news, insider George Buckley purchased 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.64 ($8,749.20).

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

