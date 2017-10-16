Short Interest in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) Decreases By 38.9%

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,389,220 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 8,820,499 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,551,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, CEO James R. Murdoch sold 111,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $3,121,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Devoe sold 30,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $844,473.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,672.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 139.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 58.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ FOX) opened at 25.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.18. Twenty-First Century Fox has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $31.94.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

