Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Vetr raised Shake Shack from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.33 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Shake Shack from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE SHAK) opened at 33.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $871.40 million, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $148,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peggy Rubenzer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,430.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,481. 34.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,259.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 112,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

