Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 40 Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 235,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 114,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel Corporation alerts:

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $56,791.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $51,833.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,110. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/saratoga-research-investment-management-sells-40-shares-of-intel-corporation-intc.html.

Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) opened at 39.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation cut Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Intel Corporation Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.