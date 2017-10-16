Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,934,769 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 11,319,075 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ SBRA) opened at 21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.88. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $156,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 96.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.
About Sabra Healthcare REIT
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.