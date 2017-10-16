Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,934,769 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 11,319,075 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ SBRA) opened at 21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.88. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $156,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 96.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/sabra-healthcare-reit-inc-sbra-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest.html.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.