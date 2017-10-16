Reviewing Valmont Industries (VMI) & Its Peers

Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valmont Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Valmont Industries has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valmont Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valmont Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $2.64 billion $344.67 million 19.61 Valmont Industries Competitors $2.61 billion $332.50 million 27.30

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Valmont Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Valmont Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Valmont Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Valmont Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Valmont Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 6.94% 14.89% 6.29% Valmont Industries Competitors -22.33% 906.93% 5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Valmont Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Valmont Industries Competitors 59 434 743 15 2.57

Valmont Industries presently has a consensus target price of $165.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies have a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Valmont Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Valmont Industries peers beat Valmont Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other. The ESS segment manufactures steel, aluminum, and composite poles and structures. The Utility Support Structures Segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation and distribution applications. The Energy and Mining Segment produces access systems, which are engineered structures and components that allow people to move safely in an industrial, infrastructure or commercial facility. The Coatings Segment consists of galvanizing, anodizing and powder coating services on a global basis. The Irrigation Segment manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment and related service parts under the Valley brand name.

