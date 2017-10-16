Reliance Trust Co. Sells 134 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Reliance Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises 4.6% of Reliance Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reliance Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,613,000 after acquiring an additional 370,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,532,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,216,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 6,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $558,038.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $587,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,723.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at 93.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.6896 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

