Provident Financial plc (PFG) Given “Neutral” Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Sunday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial plc to GBX 483 ($6.35) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Provident Financial plc to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 584 ($7.68) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,733.38 ($22.79).

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON PFG) opened at 887.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.29 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 824.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,193.55. Provident Financial plc has a 1-year low of GBX 426.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,284.00.

About Provident Financial plc

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

