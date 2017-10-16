Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report published on Thursday morning. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVG. Scotiabank set a C$16.50 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Get Pretium Resources Inc alerts:

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) opened at 14.98 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.72 billion. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

WARNING: “Pretium Resources’ (PVG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/pretium-resources-pvg-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-numis-securities-ltd.html.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$766,500.00. Also, Director Robert Allan Quartermain bought 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.52 per share, with a total value of C$239,856.00.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.