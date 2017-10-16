PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6.76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) opened at 113.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.64 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Bost II sold 19,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $1,997,049.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viktoras R. Sekmakas sold 18,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $1,907,953.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. BidaskClub raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.61 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

