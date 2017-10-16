Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $263,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 36.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pfizer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Vetr cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

