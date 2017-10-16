Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Position Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pepsico in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.35.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE PEP) opened at 112.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. Pepsico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $52,727,525.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,387,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $39,635,072.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,372,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 919,613 shares of company stock worth $106,956,258. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

