Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,853,011 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 13,362,113 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $124,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $39,880.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,864 in the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ PENN) opened at 23.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.97. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $796.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

