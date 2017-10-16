Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GVC. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.82) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Investec reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.78) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC from GBX 900 ($11.83) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 865 ($11.37) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GVC Holdings PLC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 890.40 ($11.71).

Get GVC Holdings PLC alerts:

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) opened at 906.695 on Thursday. GVC Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 586.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 914.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 825.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 777.21. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.68 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC Holdings PLC (GVC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/peel-hunt-reiterates-buy-rating-for-gvc-holdings-plc-gvc.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a €0.17 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

In other GVC Holdings PLC news, insider Norbert Teufelberger sold 230,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 845 ($11.11), for a total value of £1,949,803.70 ($2,563,507.36). Insiders sold 442,857 shares of company stock valued at $372,144,913 over the last three months.

GVC Holdings PLC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.