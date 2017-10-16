Patisserie Holdings PLC (CAKE) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Patisserie Holdings PLC (LON:CAKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.73) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Patisserie Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.25 ($5.14).

Patisserie Holdings PLC (CAKE) opened at 339.75 on Monday. Patisserie Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 253.00 and a one year high of GBX 380.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 339.75 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.17.

About Patisserie Holdings PLC

Patisserie Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based cafe and casual dining company. The Company offers cakes, pastries, snacks, meals, and hot and cold drinks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Patisserie Valerie, Druckers, Baker & Spice, Flour Power and Philpotts. It offers products, such as coffee, dairy, fruit, packaging, cocoa and wheat items.

