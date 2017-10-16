NVR, Inc. (NVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18th.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The construction company reported $35.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $28.63 by $6.56. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NVR had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NVR to post $139.24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $156.12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) opened at 2939.91 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,478.04 and a 52-week high of $2,968.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,810.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2,493.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.67.

In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,670.47, for a total value of $3,338,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,669.90, for a total transaction of $2,669,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,211,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,355,358 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,690.00 target price (up previously from $2,485.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,645.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

