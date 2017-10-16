Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 14,400 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 37,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE GE) opened at 22.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. General Electric’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.48 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

In other news, Director James S. Tisch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery acquired 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657,805.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

