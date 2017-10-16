NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of NMI Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) opened at 13.35 on Friday. NMI Holdings has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. NMI Holdings had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 89,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $1,053,770.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,227 shares of company stock worth $1,760,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings by 99.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings by 1,532.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 86,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 81,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings by 55.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 775,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s primary insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is a mortgage insurance (MI) provider on loans purchased by the Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

