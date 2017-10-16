Morgan Stanley Boosts Husky Energy Inc (HUSKF) Price Target to $19.00

Husky Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays PLC downgraded Husky Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Husky Energy (HUSKF) opened at 12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. Husky Energy has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $13.28.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through two segments. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and marketing of the Company’s and other producers’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulfur and petroleum coke, pipeline transportation, the blending of crude oil and natural gas, and storage of crude oil, diluent and natural gas.

