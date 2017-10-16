Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corporation to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercantile Bank Corporation had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corporation to post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) opened at 35.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Mercantile Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

