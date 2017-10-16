Mason Graphite Inc (LLG) PT Raised to C$2.90 at National Bank Financial

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Mason Graphite Company Profile

Mason Graphite Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in exploration and evaluation of the Lac Gueret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. The Company’s Lac Gueret graphite property consists of approximately 215 claims covering an area of approximately 11,630.34 hectares, located in the Cote-Nord region in northeastern Quebec.

