Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,884,554 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 41,054,389 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,515,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Marathon Oil Corporation alerts:

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) opened at 13.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.69 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 140.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/marathon-oil-corporation-mro-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest.html.

Marathon Oil Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.