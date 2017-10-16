Scotiabank downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Scotiabank currently has C$37.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods Inc alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) opened at 33.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI) Downgraded by Scotiabank” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/maple-leaf-foods-inc-mfi-downgraded-by-scotiabank.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

In other news, insider Glen Lucien Gratton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.99, for a total value of C$33,990.00. Also, insider Rory A. Mcalpine sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$309,764.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,559,790.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a Canada-based consumer protein company that processes and produces value-added prepared meats, lunch kits snacks, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products sold under flagship Canadian brands such as Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina and Devour.

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.