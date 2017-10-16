Macquarie Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI) a €51.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of United Internet AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of United Internet AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. equinet AG set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of United Internet AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of United Internet AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of United Internet AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.30 ($69.76).

Get United Internet AG alerts:

Shares of United Internet AG (UTDI) opened at 54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of €10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. United Internet AG has a 1-year low of €34.47 and a 1-year high of €54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/macquarie-analysts-give-united-internet-ag-utdi-a-51-00-price-target.html.

About United Internet AG

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates in two segments, Access and Applications. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products, as well as related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV to home users and small firms; data and network solutions for small and medium-sized companies; and infrastructure services for large corporations under the GMX, WEB.DE, and 1&1 brands.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.