Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lowe’s Companies earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 46.5137646507087 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) opened at 82.33 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $163,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $655,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

