Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,518,904 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 16,522,341 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,297,967 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,071,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,166 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 26,306,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,245 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,214,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,919,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,792,000 after purchasing an additional 234,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,236,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 565,390 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) opened at 4.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.12.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kinross Gold Corporation had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $868.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post $0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.80) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Kinross Gold Corporation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Kinross Gold Corporation Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

