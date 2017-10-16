KeyCorp Reaffirms Buy Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHRW. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ CHRW) opened at 77.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KeyCorp Reaffirms Buy Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/keycorp-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-2.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In related news, VP Angela K. Freeman sold 1,200 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $82,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.