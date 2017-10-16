Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY17 guidance at $7.12-7.22 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7.75 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 136.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $366.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/johnson-johnson-jnj-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company set a $147.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $129.62 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.98.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.