Jenoptik AG (JEN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik AG in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Jenoptik AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC Holdings plc set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Jenoptik AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Jenoptik AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Jenoptik AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.06 ($28.31).

Shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN) opened at 28.951 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.62. Jenoptik AG has a 52-week low of €14.52 and a 52-week high of €29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of €1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.608.

Jenoptik AG Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

