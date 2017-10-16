Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on Aaron’s, in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Aaron’s, from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Aaron’s, from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s, in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s, in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s, currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.
Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) opened at 42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.21. Aaron’s, has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99.
Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Aaron’s, had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Aaron’s, ‘s dividend payout ratio is 5.64%.
In related news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,507 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s, by 34.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aaron’s, by 13.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s, by 24.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s, by 70.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aaron’s, in the second quarter worth $201,000.
Aaron’s, Company Profile
Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
