Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on Aaron’s, in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Aaron’s, from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Aaron’s, from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s, in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s, in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s, currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Get Aaron's Inc. alerts:

Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) opened at 42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.21. Aaron’s, has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99.

Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Aaron’s, had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/jefferies-group-llc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-aarons-inc-aan.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Aaron’s, ‘s dividend payout ratio is 5.64%.

In related news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,507 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s, by 34.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aaron’s, by 13.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s, by 24.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s, by 70.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aaron’s, in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Aaron’s, Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.