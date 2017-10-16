Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in a report published on Thursday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wunderlich upgraded Koppers Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Koppers Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers Holdings from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.40.

Koppers Holdings (KOP) opened at 48.90 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.00 million. Koppers Holdings had a return on equity of 153.51% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers Holdings news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings by 32,452.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,897 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,451,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,828,000 after purchasing an additional 179,784 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 247,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers Holdings

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets.

