Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report issued on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JAG. Citigroup Inc. set a $19.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KLR Group started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) opened at 13.92 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96 billion. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 175.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 61.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

