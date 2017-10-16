J P Morgan Chase & Co Boosts Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Price Target to GBX 565

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) had its price target boosted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 495 ($6.51) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 487 ($6.40) to GBX 591 ($7.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 535 ($7.03) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 560 ($7.36) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 530.86 ($6.98).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON JUP) opened at 581.50 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.62 billion. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 388.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 588.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 507.43.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

