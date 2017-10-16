J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “€28.80” Price Target for Axa SA (CS)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €28.80 ($33.88) price target on Axa SA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. S&P Global set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €24.80 ($29.18) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.20 ($34.35) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.85 ($31.58).

Get Axa SA alerts:

Axa SA (CS) opened at 25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.88 and a 200-day moving average of €24.49. The firm has a market cap of €60.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. Axa SA has a one year low of €19.03 and a one year high of €26.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/j-p-morgan-chase-28-80-price-target-for-axa-sa-cs.html.

Axa SA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axa SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.