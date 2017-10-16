Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $14.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Instinet reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.03.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at 13.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban-earns-hold-rating-from-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $308.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $32,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Stanutz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,879.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,919,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,431,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,580,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,023 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.