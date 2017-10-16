Humana’s (HUM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $257.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.60.

Get Humana Inc. alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 237.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.83. Humana has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $259.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.41. Humana had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post $11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/humanas-hum-hold-rating-reiterated-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

In related news, VP M Todoroff Christopher sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $5,791,546.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $2,534,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,595 shares of company stock worth $14,133,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2,281.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,387,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,487,000 after buying an additional 11,867,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,380,366,000 after buying an additional 157,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,571,264,000 after buying an additional 1,479,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,274,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,487,000 after buying an additional 84,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,907,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,182,000 after buying an additional 346,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.