HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates “€15.10” Price Target for Eni S.P.A. (ENI)

HSBC Holdings plc set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on Eni S.P.A. (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Eni S.P.A. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Eni S.P.A. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Eni S.P.A. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Eni S.P.A. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Eni S.P.A. and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eni S.P.A. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.11 ($17.77).

Eni S.P.A. (ETR:ENI) opened at 13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of €50.86 billion and a PE ratio of 66.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.93. Eni S.P.A. has a 12-month low of €12.24 and a 12-month high of €15.90.

