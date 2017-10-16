Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) accounts for about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Home Depot, Inc. (The) worth $234,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at about $326,895,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 15,121.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,784 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,731,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,963 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at about $99,739,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $778,878,000 after acquiring an additional 556,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) opened at 164.47 on Monday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $2,255,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,977.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $1,633,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

