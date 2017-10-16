Healthways (TVTY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Healthways (NASDAQ: TVTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2017 – Healthways had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2017 – Healthways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

10/2/2017 – Healthways was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2017 – Healthways had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Healthways was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2017 – Healthways is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) opened at 41.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. Healthways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Healthways (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Healthways had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthways, Inc. will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hargreaves sold 21,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $801,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conan Laughlin sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $66,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824,858 shares of company stock worth $69,172,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

