Head-To-Head Review: Noodles & (NDLS) vs. Papa Murphy’s Holdings (FRSH)

Noodles & (NASDAQ: NDLS) and Papa Murphy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Noodles & has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa Murphy’s Holdings has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Noodles & shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Papa Murphy’s Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Noodles & shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Papa Murphy’s Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Noodles & and Papa Murphy’s Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & 1 6 0 0 1.86 Papa Murphy’s Holdings 0 4 0 0 2.00

Noodles & presently has a consensus target price of $4.79, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Papa Murphy’s Holdings has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Noodles &’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Noodles & is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s Holdings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noodles & and Papa Murphy’s Holdings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & $481.59 million 0.36 $12.41 million ($3.19) -1.38 Papa Murphy’s Holdings $125.10 million 0.77 $16.53 million ($0.63) -9.05

Papa Murphy’s Holdings has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Noodles &. Papa Murphy’s Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles &, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & and Papa Murphy’s Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & -17.42% -10.25% -2.10% Papa Murphy’s Holdings -8.43% 3.16% 1.15%

Summary

Papa Murphy’s Holdings beats Noodles & on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province. The Company offers over 30 globally inspired Asian, Mediterranean and American dishes together on a single menu. The Company offers approximately 10 fresh vegetables and six proteins, including marinated steak, naturally raised pork, chicken, meatballs, shrimp and organic tofu. The Company offers Kids Meals, which includes sides, such as broccoli, carrots, fruit, applesauce and a portion of its housemade rice crispy treat. The Company’s restaurants’ locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Company Profile

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company franchises the right to operate Take ‘N’ Bake pizza franchises and operates Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores owned by the Company. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise and International. Its Domestic Franchise segment consists of its domestic franchised stores, which represent its system-wide stores and derives its revenues from franchise and development fees and the collection of franchise royalties. The Domestic Company Stores segment consists of its Company-owned stores in the United States and derives its revenues from retail sales of pizza and side items to the general public. Its International segment consists of its stores outside of the United States, all of which are franchised and derives its revenues from franchise and development fees.

